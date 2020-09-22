Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The 2020 iHeartCountry Festival will stream as a virtual event and on-air radio special in October.

iHeartMedia said Tuesday that the show will stream Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. EDT on livexlive.com and broadcast on iHeartMedia's country music stations and iHeartCountry Radio in the iHeartRadio app.

Advertisement

Gabby Barrett, Morgan Evans and Riley Green have joined the previously announced lineup of Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Sam Hunt, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Dustin Lynch and Jon Pardi. Radio personality Bobby Bones will make a guest appearance.

The 2020 festival was originally scheduled to take place May 2 in Austin, Texas, but was postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The event will now be filmed in Nashville, Tenn., over multiple days.

"Despite this year's pandemic, we are honored to still be able to host one of country music's most anticipated nights, with an iconic lineup of the genre's biggest artists," iHeartCountry EVP of programming Rod Phillips said in a statement.

"Although fans won't be able to celebrate in person, the show will be available to our millions of listeners across our iHeartCountry stations nationwide and through the exclusive stream on LiveXLive," he added.

The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival also took place as a virtual event this week. The festival featured performances from Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, Miley Cyrus, Thomas Rhett and K-pop group BTS.