Aug. 6 (UPI) -- HBO released a teaser trailer for The Undoing, a six-part limited series written by David E. Kelley and starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

The cable network said The Undoing, based on the book You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, stars Kidman as Grace Fraser and Grant as husband Jonathan Fraser as they navigate the fallout from a violent death and an ensuing series of scandals.

The teaser trailer released Thursday shows the Fosters avoiding questions from the press and authorities while living their affluent lifestyle.

The Undoing also stars Edgar Ramirez as Detective Joe Mendoza; Noah Jupe as Henry Fraser, Jonathan and Grace's "precocious and artistic" son; Lily Rabe as Sylvia Steinetz; Noma Dumezweni as Haley Fitzgerald; Sofie Grabol as Catherine Stamper; Matilda De Angelis as Elena Alves; Ismael Cruz Cordova as Fernando Alves; and Donald Sutherland as Franklin Reinhardt, Grace's father.

The series is directed by Susanne Bier and written by Kelly, who also serves as showrunner. The executive producers are Bier, Kelley through David E. Kelley Productions, Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea through Made Up Stories, Stephen Garrett and Celia Costas.

The Undoing premieres Oct. 25 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.