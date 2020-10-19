Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch the film Bombshell, starring Charlize Theron, and new seasons of Rick & Morty and Killing Eve in November.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in November:

Nov. 1

Ayesha's Home Kitchen Seasons 1-2

Best Baker in America Seasons 1-2

Christmas Cookie Challenge Season 1

Flip or Flop Fort Worth Season 1

Giada's Holiday Handbook Seasons 1-4

Holiday Baking Championship Seasons 1-5

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown Season 1

Kids Halloween Baking Championship

Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular

Malaysia Kitchen

Rick & Morty Season 4

Skins Complete Series

Tia Mowry at Home Seasons 1-3

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge Season 1

12 Rounds

3 Ninjas

A Christmas Solo

A Nanny for Christmas

A View to Kill

Alien Nation

Antwone Fisher

Article 99

Beerfest

Big Daddy

The Blair Witch Project

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Breathless

Bringing Down the House

Broadcast News

Children of the Corn

Christmas in Compton

Christmas in Vermont

Christmas on Holly Lane

The Christmas Tale

Crimson Tide

Dead Presidents

Diamonds Are Forever

The Dog Who Saved Christmas

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Firewalker

For Your Eyes Only

Foxfire

From Russia with Love

Fun in Acapulco

The Horse Whisperer

Hud

I Heart Huckabees

I Spy

Johnny Mnemonic

Jumping the Broom

The Kingdom of Heaven

Kiss the Girls

Knocked Up

The Last Waltz

License to Kill

Little Giants

Live and Let Die

The Living Daylights

Lord of War

Lost in Space

Love Hurts

The Man with the Golden Gun

Maverick

Moonraker

Mr. Majestyk

Much Ado About Nothing

The Net

Next Day Air

Octopussy

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Once Upon a Time at Christmas

Pacific Heights

Paws P.I.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Platoon

The Prestige

Ronin

School Dance

Slumdog Millionaire

Spy Next Door

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Taking of Pelman 1 2 3

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

Universal Soldier

W.

Wanted

The Waterboy

Wetlands

Wild Hogs

Wild Things

Working Girl

The World is Not Enough

You Only Live Twice

Nov. 3

The Good Doctor Season 4 Premiere

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12

General Commander

The Assault

Nov. 4

Blue Story

Nov. 5

Braking for Whales

Nov. 6

Killing Eve Season 3

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10

Nov. 9

The Mighty Ones Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Power Season 6A

The Nice Guys

Nov. 10

A Teacher

Vik the Viking

Nov. 11

Eater's Guide to the World Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Girl Next Door

Tonight You're Mine

Nov. 12

Chicago Fire Season 9 Premiere

Chicago Med Season 6 Premiere

Chicago P.D. Season 8 Premiere

Man Who Invented Christmas

Nov. 13

I Am Greta (Hulu Original)

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Premiere

Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Premiere

Station 19 Season 4 Premiere

Sputnik

Nov. 14

The Dictator

Nov. 15

12 Pups of Christmas

A Christmas Movie Christmas

A Nice Girl Like You

Cartel Land

Christmas Crush

Nov. 16

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss

Nov. 17

Soul Surfer

Nov. 18

No Man's Land Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Big Sky Series Premiere

Body Cam

McQueen

Nov. 19

For Life Season 2 Premiere

Amulet

Nov. 20

Animaniacs Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Run (Hulu Original)

A Million Little Things Season 3 Premiere

Tesla

Nov. 21

Burden of Truth Season 3

Nov. 24

Black Narcissus Series Premiere

My Hero Academia Season 4, Episodes 77-88

Nov. 26

Bombshell

Nov. 27

Centigrade

Nov. 29

The Big Ugly

Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in November:

Nov. 30

Absolute Power

Anywhere But Here

Bad Girls from Mars

The Bank Job

Because I Said So

Blade

Blade 2

Broken Lizard's Club Dread

Call Me

Casino Royale

The Cold Light of Day

Company Business

The Day the Earth Stood Still

Deep Blue Sea

Demolition Man

Evil Dead II

Extreme Justice

Fallen

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

The Hurt Locker

Jessabelle

Julia

Killers

The Last Boy Scout

Notorious

The Omen

Outbreak

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Quantum of Solace

Reasonable Doubt

Religulous

Snakes on a Plane

Stanley & Iris

Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls

Up in the Air

The Weight of Water

The Woods

You Don't Mess with the Zohan