Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch the film Bombshell, starring Charlize Theron, and new seasons of Rick & Morty and Killing Eve in November.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in November:
Nov. 1
Ayesha's Home Kitchen Seasons 1-2
Best Baker in America Seasons 1-2
Christmas Cookie Challenge Season 1
Flip or Flop Fort Worth Season 1
Giada's Holiday Handbook Seasons 1-4
Holiday Baking Championship Seasons 1-5
Holiday Gingerbread Showdown Season 1
Kids Halloween Baking Championship
Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular
Malaysia Kitchen
Rick & Morty Season 4
Skins Complete Series
Tia Mowry at Home Seasons 1-3
Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge Season 1
12 Rounds
3 Ninjas
A Christmas Solo
A Nanny for Christmas
A View to Kill
Alien Nation
Antwone Fisher
Article 99
Beerfest
Big Daddy
The Blair Witch Project
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Breathless
Bringing Down the House
Broadcast News
Children of the Corn
Christmas in Compton
Christmas in Vermont
Christmas on Holly Lane
The Christmas Tale
Crimson Tide
Dead Presidents
Diamonds Are Forever
The Dog Who Saved Christmas
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Firewalker
For Your Eyes Only
Foxfire
From Russia with Love
Fun in Acapulco
The Horse Whisperer
Hud
I Heart Huckabees
I Spy
Johnny Mnemonic
Jumping the Broom
The Kingdom of Heaven
Kiss the Girls
Knocked Up
The Last Waltz
License to Kill
Little Giants
Live and Let Die
The Living Daylights
Lord of War
Lost in Space
Love Hurts
The Man with the Golden Gun
Maverick
Moonraker
Mr. Majestyk
Much Ado About Nothing
The Net
Next Day Air
Octopussy
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
Once Upon a Time at Christmas
Pacific Heights
Paws P.I.
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Platoon
The Prestige
Ronin
School Dance
Slumdog Millionaire
Spy Next Door
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Taking of Pelman 1 2 3
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
Universal Soldier
W.
Wanted
The Waterboy
Wetlands
Wild Hogs
Wild Things
Working Girl
The World is Not Enough
You Only Live Twice
Nov. 3
The Good Doctor Season 4 Premiere
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12
General Commander
The Assault
Nov. 4
Blue Story
Nov. 5
Braking for Whales
Nov. 6
Killing Eve Season 3
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10
Nov. 9
The Mighty Ones Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Power Season 6A
The Nice Guys
Nov. 10
A Teacher
Vik the Viking
Nov. 11
Eater's Guide to the World Season 1 (Hulu Original)
The Girl Next Door
Tonight You're Mine
Nov. 12
Chicago Fire Season 9 Premiere
Chicago Med Season 6 Premiere
Chicago P.D. Season 8 Premiere
Man Who Invented Christmas
Nov. 13
I Am Greta (Hulu Original)
Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Premiere
Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Premiere
Station 19 Season 4 Premiere
Sputnik
Nov. 14
The Dictator
Nov. 15
12 Pups of Christmas
A Christmas Movie Christmas
A Nice Girl Like You
Cartel Land
Christmas Crush
Nov. 16
Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss
Nov. 17
Soul Surfer
Nov. 18
No Man's Land Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Big Sky Series Premiere
Body Cam
McQueen
Nov. 19
For Life Season 2 Premiere
Amulet
Nov. 20
Animaniacs Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Run (Hulu Original)
A Million Little Things Season 3 Premiere
Tesla
Nov. 21
Burden of Truth Season 3
Nov. 24
Black Narcissus Series Premiere
My Hero Academia Season 4, Episodes 77-88
Nov. 26
Bombshell
Nov. 27
Centigrade
Nov. 29
The Big Ugly
Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in November:
Nov. 30
Absolute Power
Anywhere But Here
Bad Girls from Mars
The Bank Job
Because I Said So
Blade
Blade 2
Broken Lizard's Club Dread
Call Me
Casino Royale
The Cold Light of Day
Company Business
The Day the Earth Stood Still
Deep Blue Sea
Demolition Man
Evil Dead II
Extreme Justice
Fallen
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
The Hurt Locker
Jessabelle
Julia
Killers
The Last Boy Scout
Notorious
The Omen
Outbreak
Pee-wee's Big Adventure
Quantum of Solace
Reasonable Doubt
Religulous
Snakes on a Plane
Stanley & Iris
Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls
Up in the Air
The Weight of Water
The Woods
You Don't Mess with the Zohan