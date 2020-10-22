Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch Hillbilly Elegy, a family drama starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close, and The Crown Season 4 in November.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in November:
Nov. 1
M'entends-tu? (Can You Hear Me?) Season 2 (Netflix Original)
60 Days In Season 5
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz in the Hood
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson's Creek Seasons 1-6
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub's Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa's Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire Season 6
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Seasons 1-3
Little Monsters (1989)
Mile 22
Ocean's Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show Season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
Nov. 2
Prospect
Nov. 3
Felix Lobrecht: Hype (Netflix Original)
Mother (Netflix Original)
Nov. 4
A Christmas Catch
Christmas with a Prince
Love and Anarchy (Netflix Original)
Nov. 5
A New York Christmas Wedding
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Netflix Original)
Midnight at the Magnolia
Operation Christmas Drop (Netflix Original)
Paranormal (Netflix Original)
Nov. 6
Citation (Netflix Original)
Country Ever After (Netflix Original)
La trinchera infinita (The Endless Trench) (Netflix Original)
The Late Bloomer
Nov. 9
Undercover Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Nov. 10
Dash & Lily (Netflix Original)
Trash Truck (Netflix Original)
Nov. 11
Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun (Netflix Original)
The Liberator (Netflix Original)
Nasce uma Rainha (A Queen is Born) (Netflix Original)
What We Wanted (Netflix Original)
Nov. 12
Fruitvale Station
Graceful Friends
Ludo (Netflix Original)
Prom Night
Nov. 13
American Horror Story: 1984
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix Original)
The Life Ahead (Netflix Original)
The Minions of Midas (Netflix Original)
Nov. 15
A Very Country Christmas
America's Next Top Model Seasons 19-20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
The Crown Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Hometown Holiday
Survivor Seasons 20, 28
V for Vendetta
Nov. 16
Loving
Whose Streets?
Nov. 17
The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 4 (Netflix Original)
We Are the Champions (Netflix Original)
Nov. 18
El sabor de las margaritas (Bitter Daisies) Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Netflix Original)
Nov. 19
The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Netflix Original)
Nov. 20
Alien Xmas (Netflix Original)
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine (Netflix Original)
If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix Original)
Voices of Fire (Netflix Original)
Nov. 22
Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square (Netflix Original)
Machete Kills
Nov. 23
Hard Kill
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix Original)
Nov. 24
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (Netflix Original)
El Cuaderno de Tomy (Notes for My Son) (Netflix Original)
Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix Original)
Wonderoos (Netflix Original)
Nov. 25
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (Netflix Original)
Great Pretender Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Nov. 26
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
Mosul (Netflix Original)
Nov. 27
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (Netflix Original)
The Call (Netflix Original)
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Netflix Original)
Don't Listen (Netflix Original)
Sugar Rush Christmas Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Überweihnachten (Over Christmas) (Netflix Original)
Virgin River Season 2 (Netflix Original)
La Belva (The Beast) (Netflix Original)
Nov. 28
The Uncanny Counter (Netflix Original)
Nov. 29
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! (Netflix Original)
Nov. 30
The 2nd
A Love So Beautiful (Netflix Original)
Finding Agnes (Netflix Original)
Rust Creek
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
Coming soon:
Arashi's Diary - Voyage Episodes 15-17 (Netflix Original)
Mismatched (Netflix Original)
Supernatural Season 15
Trial 4 (Netflix Original)
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in November:
Nov. 1
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Olympus Has Fallen
Shark Night
Nov. 4
Death House
Nov. 6
Into the Run
Krisha
Nov. 7
Hit & Run
Hope Springs Eternal
The Sea of Trees
Sleepless
Nov. 8
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Nov. 11
Green Room
Nov. 14
Oliver Stone's Untold History of the United States Season 1
Nov. 15
9
Abominable Christmas
The Addams Family
Drive
Nov. 16
Santa Claws
Soul Surfer
Nov. 17
Sour Grapes
Nov. 22
End of Watch
Nov. 23
Bushwick
Shot Caller
Nov. 26
The Lincoln Lawyer
Nov. 27
Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
Jeopardy!: College Championship III
Jeopardy! Producer's Pick
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Nov. 30
Anaconda
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Bachelor Season 13
Bad News Bears
Diana: In Her Own Words
Gridiron Gang
Hostage
National Security
Lakeview Terrace
Moneyball
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
Priest
Stand and Deliver
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
West Side Story
Y Tu Mamá También
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac