Haley Bennett, Gabriel Basso and Amy Adams, from left to right, star in "Hillbilly Elegy," a new film based on the J.D. Vance memoir. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch Hillbilly Elegy, a family drama starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close, and The Crown Season 4 in November.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in November:

Nov. 1

M'entends-tu? (Can You Hear Me?) Season 2 (Netflix Original)

60 Days In Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz in the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson's Creek Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub's Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa's Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22

Ocean's Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Nov. 2

Prospect

Nov. 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype (Netflix Original)

Mother (Netflix Original)

Nov. 4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas with a Prince

Love and Anarchy (Netflix Original)

Nov. 5

A New York Christmas Wedding

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Netflix Original)

Midnight at the Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop (Netflix Original)

Paranormal (Netflix Original)

Nov. 6

Citation (Netflix Original)

Country Ever After (Netflix Original)

La trinchera infinita (The Endless Trench) (Netflix Original)

The Late Bloomer

Nov. 9

Undercover Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Nov. 10

Dash & Lily (Netflix Original)

Trash Truck (Netflix Original)

Nov. 11

Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun (Netflix Original)

The Liberator (Netflix Original)

Nasce uma Rainha (A Queen is Born) (Netflix Original)

What We Wanted (Netflix Original)

Nov. 12

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo (Netflix Original)

Prom Night

Nov. 13

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix Original)

The Life Ahead (Netflix Original)

The Minions of Midas (Netflix Original)

Nov. 15

A Very Country Christmas

America's Next Top Model Seasons 19-20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Hometown Holiday

Survivor Seasons 20, 28

V for Vendetta

Nov. 16

Loving

Whose Streets?

Nov. 17

The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 4 (Netflix Original)

We Are the Champions (Netflix Original)

Nov. 18

El sabor de las margaritas (Bitter Daisies) Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Netflix Original)

Nov. 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Netflix Original)

Nov. 20

Alien Xmas (Netflix Original)

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine (Netflix Original)

If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix Original)

Voices of Fire (Netflix Original)

Nov. 22

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square (Netflix Original)

Machete Kills

Nov. 23

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix Original)

Nov. 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (Netflix Original)

El Cuaderno de Tomy (Notes for My Son) (Netflix Original)

Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix Original)

Wonderoos (Netflix Original)

Nov. 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (Netflix Original)

Great Pretender Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Nov. 26

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul (Netflix Original)

Nov. 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (Netflix Original)

The Call (Netflix Original)

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Netflix Original)

Don't Listen (Netflix Original)

Sugar Rush Christmas Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Überweihnachten (Over Christmas) (Netflix Original)

Virgin River Season 2 (Netflix Original)

La Belva (The Beast) (Netflix Original)

Nov. 28

The Uncanny Counter (Netflix Original)

Nov. 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! (Netflix Original)

Nov. 30

The 2nd

A Love So Beautiful (Netflix Original)

Finding Agnes (Netflix Original)

Rust Creek

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

Coming soon:

Arashi's Diary - Voyage Episodes 15-17 (Netflix Original)

Mismatched (Netflix Original)

Supernatural Season 15

Trial 4 (Netflix Original)

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in November:

Nov. 1

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Olympus Has Fallen

Shark Night

Nov. 4

Death House

Nov. 6

Into the Run

Krisha

Nov. 7

Hit & Run

Hope Springs Eternal

The Sea of Trees

Sleepless

Nov. 8

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Nov. 11

Green Room

Nov. 14

Oliver Stone's Untold History of the United States Season 1

Nov. 15

9

Abominable Christmas

The Addams Family

Drive

Nov. 16

Santa Claws

Soul Surfer

Nov. 17

Sour Grapes

Nov. 22

End of Watch

Nov. 23

Bushwick

Shot Caller

Nov. 26

The Lincoln Lawyer

Nov. 27

Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins

Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren

Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster

Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill

Jeopardy!: College Championship III

Jeopardy! Producer's Pick

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Nov. 30

Anaconda

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Bachelor Season 13

Bad News Bears

Diana: In Her Own Words

Gridiron Gang

Hostage

National Security

Lakeview Terrace

Moneyball

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Thirteen

Priest

Stand and Deliver

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

West Side Story

Y Tu Mamá También

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac