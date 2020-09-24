Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Queen's Gambit.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the miniseries Thursday featuring Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon, an orphan chess prodigy struggling with addiction.

The series follows Beth (Taylor-Joy) as she walks the line between "genius and madness" in her quest to become a grandmaster in chess.

"Haunted by her personal demons and fueled by a cocktail of narcotics and obsession, Beth transforms into an impressively skilled and glamorous outcast while determined to conquer the traditional boundaries established in the male-dominated world of competitive chess," an official synopsis reads.

Netflix previously shared a teaser video and first-look photos for the series.

The Queen's Gambit is based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name. The series is co-created by Scott Frank (Godless) and Allan Scott, and co-stars Bill Camp, Moses Ingram and Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

Taylor-Joy is known for the films The Witch, Split and Emma. She most recently played Illyana Rasputin, aka Magik, in The New Mutants, which opened in August.

The Queen's Gambit premieres Oct. 23.