Singer Adele is set to guest host next weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- NBC said Grammy-winning artist Adele is set to host next weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

Singer-songwriter H.E.R. will serve as musical guest for the episode.

Advertisement

Actress Issa Rae hosted the most recent Season 49 episode of the sketch-comedy show and pop star Justin Bieber provided the musical entertainment.

Next show! pic.twitter.com/pD2jLusEEF— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 18, 2020