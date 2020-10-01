Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat is back in the first trailer for Amazon's upcoming sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bride to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

Borat returns to the United States in the clip released on Thursday, and discovers that he must wear disguises and costumes in order to avoid fans who have seen the first film.

Borat also introduces viewers to his daughter who accompanies him to the United States. He is pulled over by police due to having his daughter sitting on top of his car while he drives.

Borat and his daughter get into an awkward situation at the doctor's office regarding abortions and Borat stays with a couple of strangers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trailer ends with Borat dressing up as President Donald Trump and interrupting a speech being made by Vice President Mike Pence.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bride to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan is coming to Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 23.