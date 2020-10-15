Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new documentary Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the film Thursday featuring singer and musician Bruce Springsteen.

Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Springsteen's new album, Letter to You. The album is Springsteen's first recorded live with the E Street Band since Born in the U.S.A. (1984).

In the preview, Springsteen, 71, reflects as he records the album with the E Street Band.

"I'm in the middle of a 45-year conversation with these men and women I'm surrounded by," the star says. "I started playing the guitar because I was looking for someone to correspond with, and after all this time I still feel that need to talk to you."

Springsteen remarks on how his years of playing with the E Street Band has created "an efficiency" in the studio, where "ideas tumble around the room" and "confusion often reigns."

"And then suddenly, dynamite," he says.

Letter to You is Springsteen's first album with the E Street Band since High Hopes (2014) and his first recorded live with the band since Born in the U.S.A. (1984). The album features the singles "Letter to You" and "Ghosts."

Springsteen will release Letter to You on Oct. 23. Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You, written by Springsteen and directed by Thom Zimny, premieres on Apple TV+ the same day.

In addition, Springsteen will take part in the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame virtual induction ceremony special airing Nov. 7 on HBO.