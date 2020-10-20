Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The Fiend Bray Wyatt and his partner Alexa Bliss were confronted by Retribution during the opening moments of Raw.

Wyatt, who was drafted No. 1 to Raw last week, stood in the middle of the ring holding hands with Bliss on Monday when Retribution entered the arena with members T-Bar, Mace, Slapjack and their leader Mustafa Ali.

Ali held up his hand to signal an attack before the lights went out as Wyatt and Bliss escaped. Retribution then got ready for their Tag Team match against all four members of The Hurt Business.

United States Champion Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Business was dominant against Retribution and was able to easily handle T-Bar and Slapjack. Lashley won the match for his team when he placed T-Bar into The Hurt Lock, causing him to tap out.

Wyatt then reappeared and fought Retribution, taking out the renegade group single-handily. The Fiend smashed Mace over the announcer's desk and nailed T-Bar with a Sister Abigail as Ali escaped.

Wyatt, back in his human form, hosted a new episode of The Firefly Funhouse, which introduced the Raw audience to his puppet friends. Bliss stepped into the Funhouse for the first time and stated that the demented duo's fun is just getting started.

Also on Raw, Randy Orton locked himself inside the Hell in the Cell structure before his Hell in a Cell match against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on Sunday.

Orton reminisced about his previous Hell in a Cell matches and mentioned how he learned more about himself each time he stepped into the cage. The Viper listed his Hell in a Cell victories and how he earned the respect of living legend The Undertaker during their Hell in a Cell encounter.

McIntyre came to confront Orton face to face and grabbed a pair of bolt cutters in order to reach his opponent. McIntyre got rid of the lock placed onto the Hell in a Cell door and entered the structure to stare down Orton as Raw went off the air.

Other moments from Raw included AJ Styles defeating Matt Riddle with help from a new bodyguard; Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeating The Riott Squad, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke and Peyton Rouce and Lacey Evans; Jeff Hardy crashing Elias' concert; Raw Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston defeating Sheamus; Mr. Money in the Bank Otis disguising himself as a luchador to help Tucker defeat The Miz and John Morrison; Braun Strowman defeating Keith Lee; and Raw Women's Champion Asuka successfully defending her title against Lana.

Lana didn't go down easy against Asuka and used a series of kicks and strikes against The Empress of Tomorrow. Asuka won the match after placing Lana into the Asuka Lock, causing her to tap out.

Jax and Baszler arrived onto the scene and drove Lana through a table, but Asuka was able to fight off the pair.