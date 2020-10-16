Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus performs on MTV Unplugged, Disney+ presents Clouds and HBO presents a filmed version of Broadway show David Byrne's American Utopia this weekend.

In addition, Sydney Lemmon and Tom Austen star in Hulu's Helstrom, Issa Rae hosts NBC's Saturday Night Live with musical guest Justin Bieber and Netflix explores the trial of the Chicago 7 in a new film.

Here's a rundown of some of the films, TV shows and concerts that will be released this weekend.

Films

'Clouds' -- Disney+

Zach Sobiech (Fin Argus) chases his musical dreams with his best friend Sammy (Sabrina Carpenter) while living with a rare bone cancer in Clouds. The film is coming to Disney+ on Friday and is based on the book Clouds: A Memoir by Zach Sobiech's mother Laura Sobiech.

'Trial of the Chicago 7 -- Netflix

Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and more star in The Trial of the Chicago 7, which comes to Netflix on Friday. The film follows the Chicago 7 as they are charged and put on trial for conspiracy and inciting to riot for their role in protests during the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

'David Byrne's American Utopia' -- HBO

Spike Lee's filmed version of Broadway show David Byrne's American Utopia is coming to HBO Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT. Byrne performs songs from his album American Utopia and several Talking Heads hits, along with 11 other musicians.

TV

'Helstrom' -- Hulu

Sydney Lemmon and Tom Austen star as super-powered siblings whose father is a mysterious and powerful serial killer in Helstrom, based on characters from Marvel Comics. The brother and sister track down the worst of humanity in the series, set to premiere Friday on Hulu.

'La Révolution' -- Netflix

Netflix presents a new take on the French Revolution, set to hit the streaming service on Friday. The future inventor of the guillotine, Joseph Guillotine, discovers a disease that causes members of the aristocracy to murder ordinary people.

'Saturday Night Live' -- NBC

Issa Rae hosts Saturday Night Live for the first time Saturday on NBC at 11:30 p.m. EDT. Justin Bieber will serve as the musical guest.

'Supermarket Sweep' -- ABC

Leslie Jones hosts a new version of classic 90s game show Supermarket Sweep on ABC Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT. Contestants answer questions and race to place as many items into their shopping cart as possible to take home $100,000.

'Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult' -- Starz

Starz's latest docuseries explores NXIVM, a self-help group serving as a front for a sex cult. India Oxenberg, daughter of Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg, has her journey with the organization explored in the four-part series which premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT.

'Top Gear' Season 29 -- BBC America

Hosts Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris are back in the drivers seat for Top Gear Season 29, set to premiere Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on BBC America. The trio will tackle a carnival-inspired Wall of Death and attempt to reach 200 mph in a 1990s Jaguar.

Music

'MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions' -- MTV

Miley Cyrus joins MTV Unplugged to perform from her own backyard Friday on MTV at 7 p.m. EDT. The pop star will cover songs from Britney Spears, Pearl Jam, The Cardigans and more.

'Save Our Stages Fest' -- YouTube

Foo Fighters, Cyrus, Dave Matthews, The Roots, Demi Lovato, Reba McEntire and more will perform at the virtual #SOSFEST, which kicks off Friday starting at 8 p.m. EDT on the official YouTube page for NIVA. The event, which runs through Sunday, is striving to bring awareness to the Save Our Stages Act and to raise money for independent venues affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.