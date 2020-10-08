Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Dave Matthews, The Roots and more are set to perform during the virtual #SOSFEST to bring awareness to the Save Our Stages Act, which is currently before Congress, and to raise money for independent venues affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The music festival will take place Oct. 16-18 and will stream on the official YouTube page for the National Independent Venus Association, or NIVA. Reggie Watts of Late Late Show fame is hosting while YouTube is producing the event.

Advertisement

YG, Finneas, Brittany Howard, Phoebe Bridgers, G-Eazy, Brothers Osborne, Jason Mraz, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Marshmello and Demi Lovato, Macklemore, Major Lazer, Reba McEntire, Rise Against, Portugal. The Man, Adam Melchor, Alec Benjamin, Bea Miller, Black Pumas, Cautious Clay, Dillon Francis, Dizzy Fae, Gus Dapperton, JP Saxe, Leon Bridges, The Lumineers, Monica, Nathaniel Rateliff, The Revivalists and Sebastian Yatra are also set to perform.

The virtual performances will be taking place at independent venues located across the United States.

"Ninety percent of independent music venues are on the verge of closing forever if they do not receive funding in the next few months. We've launched the Emergency Relief Fund to raise money, so these venues don't go away forever," NIVA says on YouTube.