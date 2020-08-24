Aug. 24 (UPI) -- HBO is giving a glimpse of Spike Lee's filmed version of David Byrne's American Utopia.

The network shared a teaser trailer for the special Monday.

Lee recorded the filmed version of Byrne's Broadway show during its late 2019 to early 2020 run at Hudson Theatre in New York City. The special is produced by Lee's Forty Acres and Byrne's Todomundo.

David Byrne's American Utopia features Byrne, a solo artist and the frontman of the Talking Heads, and an ensemble of 11 musicians, singers and dancers. The group performs songs from Byrne's album American Utopia and Talking Heads hits.

David Byrne's American Utopia invites audiences into "a joyous dreamworld where human connection, self-evolution, and social justice are paramount," according to a press release. HBO EVP of programming Nina Rosenstein previously described the show as "a uniquely transformative experience."

"Spike's brilliant direction adds a level of intimacy to this powerful performance, and we're so thrilled to share this groundbreaking show with our audience," Rosenstein said in June.

Lee's filmed version of David Byrne's American Utopia will open the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival in September.

David Byrne's American Utopia began as a concert event and made its Broadway debut in October. Prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown, the show was scheduled to begin another run in September.