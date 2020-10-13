Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Zach Sobiech starts to live each day as if it's his last in the new trailer for upcoming Disney film, Clouds.

Fin Argus portrays Zach Sobiech in the film, a man who was living with a rare bone cancer. Sobiech became a viral sensation in 2012 with the release of his song "Clouds."

Sobiech, in the clip released on Tuesday, discovers at the start of his senior year of high school that his disease has spread.

The talented musician then decides to chase his musical dreams with his best friend and songwriting partner Sammy, played by Sabrina Carpenter.

The duo are given the chance of a lifetime and are offered a record deal thanks to Sobiech's mentor and teacher Mr. Weaver (Lil Rel Howery). Their song "Clouds" makes it onto the radio and Sobiech and Sammy are able to perform the song onstage.

Neve Campbell, Madison Iseman and Tom Everett also star. Justin Baldoni serves as director.

Clouds, based on book Clouds: A Memoir by Sobiech's mother Laura Sobiech, is coming to Disney+ on Friday.