Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the movie Monday featuring Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman, a political and social activist who co-founded the Youth International Party.

The new movie centers on the trial of the Chicago 7, a group of seven defendants charged with conspiracy and inciting to riot for their role in protests during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Ill.

The Chicago 7 were Hoffman (Baron Cohen), Jerry Rubin (Jeremy Strong), David Dellinger (John Carroll Lynch), Tom Hayden (Eddie Redmayne), Rennie Davis (Alex Sharp), John Froines (Daniel Flaherty) and Lee Weiner (Noah Robbins). Bobby Seale (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) was initially charged but was later severed from the case.

In the preview, protesters are seen facing police while chanting, "The whole world is watching!" Hoffman is also seen facing off in court with Richard Schultz (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), one of the federal prosecutors.

"When you came to Chicago, were you hoping to draw the police into a confrontation?" Schultz (Gordon-Levitt) asks Hoffman.

"Won't you give me a moment, friend? I've never been on trial for my thoughts before," Hoffman replies.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is written and directed by Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing) and co-stars Michael Keaton, Frank Langella and Mark Rylance. The film opens in select theaters and premieres on Netflix on Oct. 16.