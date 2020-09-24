Adam Sandler stars in "Hubie Halloween," a new comedy film coming to Netflix in October. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch supernatural horror series The Haunting of Bly Manor, the comedy film Hubie Halloween, and new episodes of Unsolved Mysteries in October.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in October:

Oct. 1

Bom Dia, Verônica (Good Morning, Verônica) (Netflix Original)

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Netflix Original)

Pasal Kau (All Because of You) (Netflix Original)

The Worst Witch Season 4 (Netflix Original)

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black '47

Cape Fear

Code Lyoko Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil Season 1

Familiar Wife Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma (The Second Plate)

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I'm Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Parkers Seasons 1-5

The Pirates!: Band of Misfits

Carlos Almarez: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn Season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide Season 1

Oct. 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Netflix Original)

Ahí te encargo (You've Got This) (Netflix Original)

The Binding (Netflix Original)

Dick Johnson is Dead (Netflix Original)

Emily in Paris (Netflix Original)

Òlòtūré (Netflix Original)

Serious Men (Netflix Original)

Song Exploder (Netflix Original)

Vampires vs. the Bronx (Netflix Original)

Oct. 4

Columbiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix Original)

Oct. 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero (Netflix Original)

Walk Away from Love

Oct. 7

Hubie Halloween (Netflix Original)

Schitt's Creek Season 6

To the Lake (Netflix Original)

Oct. 9

Deaf U (Netflix Original)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 2: Rio (Netflix Original)

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix Original)

Ginny Weds Sunny (Netflix Original)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original)

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Netflix Original)

Oct. 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Oct. 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Netflix Original)

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (Netflix Original)

Oct. 14

Alice Junior

Blackpink: Light Up the Sky (Netflix Original)

Moneyball

Oct. 15

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Original)

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain (Netflix Original)

One on One Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona (Netflix Original)

Social Distance (Netflix Original)

Oct. 16

Alguien tiene que morir (Someone Has to Die) (Netflix Original)

Dream Home Makeover (Netflix Original)

Grand Army (Netflix Original)

In a Valley of Violence

La Révolution (Netflix Original)

The Last Kids on Earth Book 3 (Netflix Original)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix Original)

Unfriended

Oct. 18

ParaNorman

Oct. 19

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

Oct. 20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (Netflix Original)

Oct. 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Rebecca

Oct. 22

Bending the Arc

Cadaver (Netflix Original)

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

Oct. 23

Barbarians (Netflix Original)

Move (Netflix Original)

Over the Moon (Netflix Original)

Perdida (Netflix Original)

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix Original)

Oct. 27

Blood of Zeus (Netflix Original)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine (Netflix Original)

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada (Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score) (Netflix Original)

Oct. 28

Holidate (Netflix Original)

Metallica Through the Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Netflix Original)

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (Netflix Original)

Oct. 30

Bronx (Netflix Original)

The Day of the Lord (Netflix Original)

His House (Netflix Original)

Somebody Feed Phil Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Suburra Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Oct. 31

The 12th Man

Coming soon:

Arashi's Diary Voyage Episodes 13-14 (Netflix Original)

Brave Blue World

Start-Up (Netflix Original)

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in October:

Oct. 1

Emelie

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Sleeping with Other People

Oct. 2

Cult of Chucky

Truth or Dare

Oct. 6

The Water Diviner

Oct. 7

The Last Airbender

Oct. 17

The Green Hornet

Oct. 19

Paper Year

Oct. 22

While We're Young

Oct. 26

Battle: Los Angeles

Oct. 30

Kristy

Oct. 31

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Burlesque

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans

District 9

The Firm

Fun with Dick & Jane

The Girl with All the Gifts

Grandmaster

Highway to Heaven Seasons 1-5

The Interview

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Nacho Libre

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Set Up

Silence of the Lambs

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Ugly Truth

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Zathura