Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch supernatural horror series The Haunting of Bly Manor, the comedy film Hubie Halloween, and new episodes of Unsolved Mysteries in October.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in October:
Oct. 1
Bom Dia, Verônica (Good Morning, Verônica) (Netflix Original)
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Netflix Original)
Pasal Kau (All Because of You) (Netflix Original)
The Worst Witch Season 4 (Netflix Original)
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance Season 2
Basic Instinct
Black '47
Cape Fear
Code Lyoko Seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil Season 1
Familiar Wife Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma (The Second Plate)
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I'm Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Parkers Seasons 1-5
The Pirates!: Band of Misfits
Carlos Almarez: Playing with Fire
The Prince & Me
Poseidon (2006)
The Outpost
Stranger than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn Season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide Season 1
Oct. 2
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Netflix Original)
Ahí te encargo (You've Got This) (Netflix Original)
The Binding (Netflix Original)
Dick Johnson is Dead (Netflix Original)
Emily in Paris (Netflix Original)
Òlòtūré (Netflix Original)
Serious Men (Netflix Original)
Song Exploder (Netflix Original)
Vampires vs. the Bronx (Netflix Original)
Oct. 4
Columbiana
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix Original)
Oct. 6
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Saturday Church
StarBeam: Halloween Hero (Netflix Original)
Walk Away from Love
Oct. 7
Hubie Halloween (Netflix Original)
Schitt's Creek Season 6
To the Lake (Netflix Original)
Oct. 9
Deaf U (Netflix Original)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 2: Rio (Netflix Original)
The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix Original)
Ginny Weds Sunny (Netflix Original)
The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original)
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Netflix Original)
Oct. 12
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Oct. 13
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Netflix Original)
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (Netflix Original)
Oct. 14
Alice Junior
Blackpink: Light Up the Sky (Netflix Original)
Moneyball
Oct. 15
A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Original)
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain (Netflix Original)
One on One Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona (Netflix Original)
Social Distance (Netflix Original)
Oct. 16
Alguien tiene que morir (Someone Has to Die) (Netflix Original)
Dream Home Makeover (Netflix Original)
Grand Army (Netflix Original)
In a Valley of Violence
La Révolution (Netflix Original)
The Last Kids on Earth Book 3 (Netflix Original)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix Original)
Unfriended
Oct. 18
ParaNorman
Oct. 19
Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 (Netflix Original)
Oct. 20
Carol
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (Netflix Original)
Oct. 21
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Rebecca
Oct. 22
Bending the Arc
Cadaver (Netflix Original)
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
Oct. 23
Barbarians (Netflix Original)
Move (Netflix Original)
Over the Moon (Netflix Original)
Perdida (Netflix Original)
The Queen's Gambit (Netflix Original)
Oct. 27
Blood of Zeus (Netflix Original)
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine (Netflix Original)
Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada (Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score) (Netflix Original)
Oct. 28
Holidate (Netflix Original)
Metallica Through the Never
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Netflix Original)
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (Netflix Original)
Oct. 30
Bronx (Netflix Original)
The Day of the Lord (Netflix Original)
His House (Netflix Original)
Somebody Feed Phil Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Suburra Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Oct. 31
The 12th Man
Coming soon:
Arashi's Diary Voyage Episodes 13-14 (Netflix Original)
Brave Blue World
Start-Up (Netflix Original)
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in October:
Oct. 1
Emelie
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Sleeping with Other People
Oct. 2
Cult of Chucky
Truth or Dare
Oct. 6
The Water Diviner
Oct. 7
The Last Airbender
Oct. 17
The Green Hornet
Oct. 19
Paper Year
Oct. 22
While We're Young
Oct. 26
Battle: Los Angeles
Oct. 30
Kristy
Oct. 31
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Burlesque
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans
District 9
The Firm
Fun with Dick & Jane
The Girl with All the Gifts
Grandmaster
Highway to Heaven Seasons 1-5
The Interview
Just Friends
Magic Mike
Nacho Libre
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Set Up
Silence of the Lambs
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Ugly Truth
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Zathura