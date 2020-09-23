Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the documentary Wednesday featuring broadcaster and natural historian David Attenborough, 94.

In A Life on Our Planet, Attenborough reflects on defining moments of his lifetime and how human beings have sent Earth into "decline." He explores "some of the biggest challenges" facing life on the planet.

"This film is my witness statement and my vision for the future," Attenborough says in the preview. "The story of how we came to make this our greatest mistake. And how, if we act now, we can yet put it right."

Attenborough believes "our planet is headed for disaster" if humans don't change their behaviors.

"We need to learn how to work with nature, rather than against it. And I'm going to tell you how," he says.

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet is directed by Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes and Keith Scholey. The film premieres Oct. 4.

Attenborough is also collaborating with the BBC on the nature special Planet Earth: A Celebration, featuring sequences from Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II set to new and rearranged music.