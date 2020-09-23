Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The streaming service shared a new trailer for the supernatural horror drama Wednesday featuring Victoria Pedretti as Dani Clayton, a young woman hired as a governess.

Advertisement

The preview introduces a new "ghost story" as Dani (Pedretti) cares for two children, Miles (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) and Flora Wingrave (Amelie Smith), mourning the death of their parents. Dani is brought on by Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas), Miles and Flora's wealthy uncle.

"I know what loss is. Your parents loved you so, so much. In a way, they'll always be here," Dani tells Flora in one scene.

T'Nia Miller and Oliver Jackson-Cohen co-star as Hannah Grose and Peter Quint, two people also working on the grounds of the Wingrave estate. In one scene, Hannah (Miller) says she is "having somebody else's dream."

"What dreams?" another person asks.

"The dead," Hannah replies.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is based on the Henry James novel The Turn of the Screw. The series is a standalone followup to Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, also created by Mike Flanagan.

Flanagan previously said in an interview with Vanity Fair that The Haunting of Bly Manor will center on broken hearts and tragic romance.

Netflix released a first teaser trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor in August. The series premieres Oct. 9.