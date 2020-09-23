Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Comedian Dave Chappelle and television personality Kim Kardashian will join David Letterman in My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman Season 3.

Netflix said Wednesday that the new season of Letterman's talk show will feature in-depth conversations with Chappelle, Kardashian, singer Lizzo and actor Robert Downey, Jr.

The streaming service shared teaser photos of the celebrity guests sitting down with Letterman. Season 3 will premiere Oct. 21.

"David Letterman continues the conversation with a new season of #MyNextGuest," the caption reads.

The Season 3 premiere was previously delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

My Next Guest premiered on Netflix in 2018. The first two seasons featured conversations with president Barack Obama, George Clooney, Jay Z, Kanye West, Ellen DeGeneres and other public figures.

Chappelle has released five Netflix comedy specials, including Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones (2019). He released the special 8:46 on YouTube in June following George Floyd's death.