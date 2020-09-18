Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch Books of Blood, a new film based on Clive Barker's series of short stories, and Helstrom, a new series centering on the Marvel Comics characters Daimon and Satana Helstrom, in October.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in October:

Oct. 1

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4

90 Day Fiancé Season 7

All-Star Halloween Spectacular Special

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern Seasons 9-10

10

Bride Killa Season 1

Cutthroat Kitchen Season 13

Dr. Pimple Popper Season 4

Going for Sold Season 1

Guy's Grocery Games Seasons 18-20

Halloween Baking Championship Seasons 1-4

Halloween Wars Seasons 3-8

Hell's Kitchen Season 18

Homicide City: Charlotte Season 1

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda Season 9

Man with a Van Season 1

Moonshiners: Master Distiller Season 1

Murder Comes Home Season 1

My 600-lb Life Season 8

My Feet Are Killing Me Season 1

Property Virgins Season 18

Supermarket Stakeout Season 1

Sweet 15: Quinceañera

The Flay List Season 1

Twisted Love Season 1

31

A Beautiful Mind

Across the Line

After Life

Anti-Trust

Blade

Blade 2

Blade: Trinity

Blood Ties

Blue City

The Curse of Downers Grove

Deep Blue Sea

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble

Drugstore Cowboy

The Executioners

The Express

The Eye

Fallen

Girls Against Boys

Good Hair

Guess Who

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

House of 1000 Corpses

The Hurt Locker

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Interview with the Vampire

Joe

Judy & Punch

Kicking & Screaming

Killers

Lady in a Cage

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Martyrs

Mud

Nurse 3D

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

The Portrait of a Lady

The Quiet Ones

Raging Bull

The Sandman

Senorita Justice

Sk8 Dawg

Snakes on a Plane

Spaceballs

Species

Superbad

Thanks for Sharing

Tooth Fairy

Triumph of the Spirit

Vampire

Wayne's World 2

When a Stranger Calls

William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet

Zombie Killers: Elephant's Graveyard

Oct. 2

Monsterland Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Connecting Series Premiere

Oct. 3

Ma Ma

Oct. 4

Saturday Night Live Season 46 Premiere

Oct. 5

Dragon Ball Super Episodes 1-131

Oct. 7

Books of Blood (Hulu Original)

Ellen's Game of Games Season 4 Premiere

Next Series Premiere

Oct. 8

Scream 4

Oct. 9

Terminator: Dark Fate

Oct. 11

Infamous

Savage Youth

Scotch: A Golden Dream

Oct. 12

The Swing of Things

Oct. 14

The Bachelorette Season 16 Premiere

Oct. 15

The Purge Season 2

Treadstone Season 1

Bad Roomies

High Strung

It Came from the Desert

Life After Basketball

Playing with Fire

The Escort

Oct. 16

Helstrom Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Painted Bird

Oct. 17

Shark Tank Season 12 Premiere

Momma Named Me Sheriff Season 1

Mr. Pickles Finale Episode

Oct. 18

Friend Request

Oct. 19

America's Funniest Home Videos Season 31 Premiere

Card Sharks Series Premiere

Supermarket Sweep Series Premiere

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Season 2 Premiere

Oct. 20

The Voice Season 19 Premiere

F*ck That's Delicious Season 4

Oct. 21

Cyrano, My Love

Oct. 21

Black-ish Season 7 Premiere

The Conners Season 3 Premiere

The Goldbergs Season 8 Premiere

Oct. 23

Bad Hair (Hulu Original)

Superstore Season 6 Premiere

Oct. 26

Homeland Season 8

What to Expect When You're Expecting

Oct. 29

American Housewife Season 5 Premiere

Bad Therapy

Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in October:

Oct. 31

31

52 Pick-Up

A Good Woman

After Life

An American Haunting

An Eye for an Eye

Any Given Sunday

Australia

The Bellboy

Blade: Trinity

The Bounty

The Brothers McMullen

Bug

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'

Cinderfella

The Curse of Downers Grove

Downhill Racer

The Executioners

Footloose

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell

Girls Against Boys

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Gloria

Hellraiser

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

Hot Rod

The Impossible

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole

Life of Pi

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

Margin Call

Martyrs

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

The Patsy

The Pawnbroker

Phase IV

Psycho Granny

The Quiet Ones

Red

The Sandman

Sleeping with the Enemy

Sliver

Spaceballs

Stuck On You

The Tenant

The Terminator

Trapped Model

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Ultraviolet

Vampire

Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter

Walking Tall

When a Stranger Calls

Zombie Killers: Elephant's Graveyard