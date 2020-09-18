Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch Books of Blood, a new film based on Clive Barker's series of short stories, and Helstrom, a new series centering on the Marvel Comics characters Daimon and Satana Helstrom, in October.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in October:
Oct. 1
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4
90 Day Fiancé Season 7
All-Star Halloween Spectacular Special
Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern Seasons 9-10
Bride Killa Season 1
Cutthroat Kitchen Season 13
Dr. Pimple Popper Season 4
Going for Sold Season 1
Guy's Grocery Games Seasons 18-20
Halloween Baking Championship Seasons 1-4
Halloween Wars Seasons 3-8
Hell's Kitchen Season 18
Homicide City: Charlotte Season 1
Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda Season 9
Man with a Van Season 1
Moonshiners: Master Distiller Season 1
Murder Comes Home Season 1
My 600-lb Life Season 8
My Feet Are Killing Me Season 1
Property Virgins Season 18
Supermarket Stakeout Season 1
Sweet 15: Quinceañera
The Flay List Season 1
Twisted Love Season 1
31
A Beautiful Mind
Across the Line
After Life
Anti-Trust
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity
Blood Ties
Blue City
The Curse of Downers Grove
Deep Blue Sea
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
Drugstore Cowboy
The Executioners
The Express
The Eye
Fallen
Girls Against Boys
Good Hair
Guess Who
Hostel
Hostel: Part II
House of 1000 Corpses
The Hurt Locker
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Interview with the Vampire
Joe
Judy & Punch
Kicking & Screaming
Killers
Lady in a Cage
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Martyrs
Mud
Nurse 3D
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
The Portrait of a Lady
The Quiet Ones
Raging Bull
The Sandman
Senorita Justice
Sk8 Dawg
Snakes on a Plane
Spaceballs
Species
Superbad
Thanks for Sharing
Tooth Fairy
Triumph of the Spirit
Vampire
Wayne's World 2
When a Stranger Calls
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet
Zombie Killers: Elephant's Graveyard
Oct. 2
Monsterland Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Connecting Series Premiere
Oct. 3
Ma Ma
Oct. 4
Saturday Night Live Season 46 Premiere
Oct. 5
Dragon Ball Super Episodes 1-131
Oct. 7
Books of Blood (Hulu Original)
Ellen's Game of Games Season 4 Premiere
Next Series Premiere
Oct. 8
Scream 4
Oct. 9
Terminator: Dark Fate
Oct. 11
Infamous
Savage Youth
Scotch: A Golden Dream
Oct. 12
The Swing of Things
Oct. 14
The Bachelorette Season 16 Premiere
Oct. 15
The Purge Season 2
Treadstone Season 1
Bad Roomies
High Strung
It Came from the Desert
Life After Basketball
Playing with Fire
The Escort
Oct. 16
Helstrom Season 1 (Hulu Original)
The Painted Bird
Oct. 17
Shark Tank Season 12 Premiere
Momma Named Me Sheriff Season 1
Mr. Pickles Finale Episode
Oct. 18
Friend Request
Oct. 19
America's Funniest Home Videos Season 31 Premiere
Card Sharks Series Premiere
Supermarket Sweep Series Premiere
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Season 2 Premiere
Oct. 20
The Voice Season 19 Premiere
F*ck That's Delicious Season 4
Oct. 21
Cyrano, My Love
Oct. 21
Black-ish Season 7 Premiere
The Conners Season 3 Premiere
The Goldbergs Season 8 Premiere
Oct. 23
Bad Hair (Hulu Original)
Superstore Season 6 Premiere
Oct. 26
Homeland Season 8
What to Expect When You're Expecting
Oct. 29
American Housewife Season 5 Premiere
Bad Therapy
Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in October:
Oct. 31
31
52 Pick-Up
A Good Woman
After Life
An American Haunting
An Eye for an Eye
Any Given Sunday
Australia
The Bellboy
Blade: Trinity
The Bounty
The Brothers McMullen
Bug
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'
Cinderfella
The Curse of Downers Grove
Downhill Racer
The Executioners
Footloose
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell
Girls Against Boys
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Gloria
Hellraiser
Hostel
Hostel: Part II
Hot Rod
The Impossible
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole
Life of Pi
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
Margin Call
Martyrs
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
The Patsy
The Pawnbroker
Phase IV
Psycho Granny
The Quiet Ones
Red
The Sandman
Sleeping with the Enemy
Sliver
Spaceballs
Stuck On You
The Tenant
The Terminator
Trapped Model
Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Ultraviolet
Vampire
Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter
Walking Tall
When a Stranger Calls
Zombie Killers: Elephant's Graveyard