'Marvel's Helstrom': Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon to star in Hulu series

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Hulu has found its cast for the upcoming series Marvel's Helstrom.

The streaming service announced in a tweet Tuesday that Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, June Carryl, Ariana Guerra, Alain Uy and Robert Wisdom will star in the new series.

Marvel's Helstrom is based on the Marvel character Daimon Hellstrom, aka the Son of Satan and Hellstorm. The TV adaptation follows Daimon (Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Lemmon), the children of a mysterious serial killer.

Marvel will play Daimon and Ana's mother, Victoria Helstrom, with Carryl as Dr. Louise Hastings, Guerra as Gabriela Rosetti, Uy as Chris Yen and Wisdom as Caretaker.

"It begins. Meet the cast of Marvel's @Helstrom," Hulu wrote.

Austen previously had roles on The Borgias and The Royals, while Lemmon has appeared on Fear the Walking Dead and Succession. Marvel played Nancy Parras on The District, Heather Dunbar on House of Cards, and Elizabeth Keane on Homeland.

"We feel incredibly fortunate to have landed a cast loaded with this much talent," showrunner Paul Zbyszewski said in a statement. "From the beginning, we knew we'd need a group of actors who were multifaceted, who could play all the chords any great Marvel show promises to play, from dramatic thriller to comedy to action. It's going to be really fun to watch them work."

Marvel's Helstrom will have a 10-episode first season. The series will debut on Hulu in 2020.