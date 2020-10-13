Oct. 13 (UPI) -- New docuseries Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult, is coming to Starz this month.

The network said in a press release Tuesday that the four-part series will premiere Sunday, Oct. 18 at 9 p.m. EDT.

Advertisement

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult explores NXIVM, a self-help group serving as a front for a sex cult. Founder Keith Raniere was arrested and charged with sex trafficking and other crimes in 2018.

The series centers on India Oxenberg, the daughter of Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg, one of more than 17,000 people who enrolled in NXIVM's "Executive Success Programs." Within NXIVM was DOS, a secret master-slave society in which women were sex-trafficked.

The show follows Oxenberg's journey, from seduction, indoctrination, enslavement, escape and role as "co-conspirator" in assisting the U.S. government with taking down Raniere and his criminal enterprise.

Oxenberg discussed her experience during Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America.

"What I thought I was learning was self-help and personal growth. What I was learning was the opposite. It was inhumane," she said of the cult.

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: #Dynasty actress' daughter speaks out on alleged sex cult. India Oxenberg says she was brainwashed and branded with the initials of the group's founder and how her mom, Catherine Oxenberg, helped rescue her.@arobach https://t.co/Lt7l39AEUI pic.twitter.com/lbvFxpW5aP— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 13, 2020

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult hails from Cecilia Peck and Inbal B. Lessener, who executive produced the series with Oxenberg, Daniel Voll and Alexandra Milchan. Peck directed the show.