Sept. 23 (UPI) -- BBC America announced on Wednesday that Top Gear will return with Season 29 on Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. EDT.

The new season comes the week immediately following the Season 28 finale.

Hosts Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris are back in the drivers seat as they attempt to tackle a carnival-inspired Wall of Death, as seen in a trailer for Season 29.

New episodes will also feature McGuinness crashing a Lamborghini Diablo, Flintoff attempting to go 200 mph in a 1990s Jaguar and the trio being strapped into chairs that are placed on the top of cars.

Season 29 of Top Gear had its production halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Production resumed in June with safety protocols in place.

McGuinness, Flintoff and Harris filmed in-studio segments outdoors on a racecourse in front of a socially distant, drive-in audience that consisted of 500 people.