St. Louis Blues forward Jaden Schwartz scored the deciding goal in a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets Thursday in Winnipeg, putting the Blues one win from the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Blues now have a 3-2 Stanley Cup Playoffs series lead over the Winnipeg Jets after rallying from a two-goal deficit to win in Game 5.

St. Louis and Winnipeg were tied 2-2 with just 15 seconds remaining when Jaden Schwartz struck. The Blues forward beat Jets net-minder Connor Hellebuyck stick-side with at tip-in to light the lamp and lead his squad to a 3-2 victory Thursday at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The Blues are one win from advancing to the second round.

"[Tyler Bozak] just threw it on net," Schwartz told reporters. "We kinda got lucky and it just hit my stick."

"It's big, but we know how the home games have gone. We gotta regroup and get ready."

Adam Lowry and Kevin Hayes each scored in the first period for the Blues and neither squad netted a score in the bridge period.

"We had to keep being relentless and stay with it," Blues coach Craig Berube said. "We were down 2-0 but I thought we played a pretty good period. We didn't like the start for sure, but other than that I thought the first period was pretty good."

Ryan O'Reilly began the Blues rally in the final frame, scoring off assists from David Perron and Brayden Schenn. Schenn scored the game-tying goal with about six minutes remaining, before Schwartz stole the win from Winnipeg.

The Blues and Jets take the ice for Game 6 at 7 p.m. Saturday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.