Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz (R) had two goals in the Stars' Game 4 win Wednesday night. He opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- The Dallas Stars exploded with four goals in the first period during Game 4 of the first-round series against the Nashville Predators.

Roope Hintz started the offensive outburst with a power-play goal in the first four minutes of the opening period. Hintz skated in close and fired a shot over the right shoulder of Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne.

Under two minutes later, former Predators first-round pick Alexander Radulov struck back against his old team. After a face off, the puck slid into the slot and Radulov scooped it up and deposited it into the net. It was Radulov's second goal of the postseason and gave the Stars two power-play goals on their first two shots.

Andrew Cogliano pushed the lead to 3-0 after burying a rebound. Mats Zuccarello added the Stars' fourth goal with a snipe past Rinne's glove side with the man advantage. Nashville pulled Rinne after he surrendered four goals on eight shots in less than 14 minutes.

Three of Dallas' first four scores came on the power play. The Stars had one power-play goal on 13 chances in the first three games of the Stanley Cup series. It was the most power-play goals by the Stars in a single period since the team relocated to Dallas for the 1993-94 season.

The Stars evened the series at 2-2 after their 5-1 win Wednesday night over the Preds. Nashville hosts Game 5 Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.