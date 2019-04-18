Colorado Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer has otherworldly save against Flames

April 18 (UPI) -- Colorado Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer made the save of the Stanley Cup playoffs to this point after robbing Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund in Game 4.

With the score tied at 2-2 in overtime, Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk got the puck through a host of Avalanche defenders and found Backlund. The loose puck bounced to Backlund, who had a prime scoring chance in close.

Backlund settled the puck and lifted it toward the net. Grubauer, who was sprawled on the ice, raised his left pad high enough to deny the game-winning goal.

The Avalanche went on to defeat the Flames 3-2 Wednesday night in the extra period. Avs forward Mikko Rantanen scored the game-winning goal and pushed Colorado's series lead to 3-1.

Grubauer had 35 saves on 37 shots with a .946 save percentage. In his four postseason starts this year, he has a 2.09 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage.

Colorado travels to Calgary for Game 5 Friday night.