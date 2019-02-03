NHL players offer picks of Rams-Patriots Super Bowl matchup

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban hopes for an exciting finish in Sunday's Super Bowl game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Most sports fans will tune in to Sunday's matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, including players from around the NHL.

Members of the league offered their outcomes for the NFL's annual championship game, with most players siding with the Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady.

"I guess the Patriots just because of the legacy with Tom Brady," New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac said. "Seems like everyone wants the Patriots to lose, but I like seeing good teams and good players win."

The Patriots enter Sunday's game following victories against the Los Angeles Chargers in the divisional round and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

New England is 5-3 in NFL title games with Brady at quarterback and Bill Belichick as head coach, leading Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck to side with the perennial contenders.

"It's impossible to bet against Tom with how much experience he has and going against an inexperienced quarterback [Rams' Jared Goff]," Trocheck said. "Belichick against an inexperienced quarterback, I feel like it'd be criminal to bet against the Patriots."

Some players, including Devils center Blake Coleman, cited New England's postseason success as their reason for picking against the Patriots.

"I'm taking the Rams just because I'm tired of seeing the Patriots win," Coleman said.

The Rams defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round and won in the NFC Championship Game against the New Orleans Saints. Los Angeles cruised to a 13-3 record in the regular season.

"You have to be excited with what [the Rams] have done," Los Angeles Kings coach Willie Desjardins said. "They've been a favorite all year, which says a lot about a team and an organization. I think it's exciting. They got a scare last week. Obviously you have to cheer for the Rams. That's a given."

Nashville Predators star defenseman P.K. Subban, like most onlookers of Sunday's big game, wants an exciting finish to the NFL season.

"I don't know if I could really pick one. I don't think you're picking wrong with either/or," Subban said. "Let's just hope for a close game and then it's decided on one final play that is made by a great player. I think that the game hopefully will be decided on a play that Tom Brady makes or a play that [Rams defensive lineman] Aaron Donald makes."

Super Bowl LIII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.