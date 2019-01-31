Former Blackhawks, Coyotes forward Antoine Vermette retires from NHL

Former Anaheim Ducks forward Antoine Vermette retired from the NHL after 14 seasons Thursday. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Forward Antoine Vermette, who captured a Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2014-15 season, announced his retirement from the NHL on Thursday after 14 seasons.

The 36-year-old Vermette had 515 points (228 goals, 287 assists) in 1,046 career games with the Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Arizona Coyotes, Anaheim Ducks and Blackhawks.

Vermette had 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) in 97 playoff contests, and finished with the 14th-most faceoff wins (8,948) in NHL history.

"As a child, I dreamed of having a chance to play in the best league in the world of my favorite sport," Vermette said in a statement to the NHL Players' Association.

"After 15 years in the NHL, here I am, officially announcing my retirement from professional hockey. What a privilege! I am immensely grateful for all these incredible years punctuated by memorable moments that I will cherish forever.

Thanks for the memories, Antoine!



Congratulations on your retirement and a great career! pic.twitter.com/ZlW2YwO8vG — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 31, 2019

"For me, hockey has been an outstanding vehicle for teaching the right values such as perseverance, discipline and respect."

The Senators selected Vermette in the second round (No. 55 overall) of the 2000 NHL Draft. Ottawa traded the forward to Columbus after five seasons. After two full seasons, the Blue Jackets sent Vermette to the Coyotes on Feb. 22, 2012.

The Blackhawks acquired Vermette in a trade with Arizona on Feb. 28, 2015, and he scored the game-winning goals in Games 1 and 5 of Chicago's six-game series victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final.

"It is with great enthusiasm that I look toward the future and feel a profound joy to finally be able to spend more time with my loved ones, my wife and my kids," Vermette said. "Thank you for these beautiful years."

Vermette had 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 64 games with the Ducks last season.