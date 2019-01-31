St. Louis Blues put forward David Perron on injured reserve

St. Louis Blues forward David Perron (R) was placed on injured reserve Thursday with an upper-body injury. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Blues placed star forward David Perron on injured reserve Thursday, the team announced.

Perron sustained an upper-body injury and missed the last three games for the Blues. He last played in a 5-2 defeat to the Boston Bruins on Jan. 17.

The 30-year-old winger had a point in a career-best 13 consecutive games (six goals, 10 assists) before suffering the injury.

St. Louis signed Perron to a four-year, $16 million contract July 1. He has 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 45 games this season, second on the team behind center Ryan O'Reilly (50). Perron's 17 goals tie Vladimir Tarasenko for second on the Blues, one behind O'Reilly (18).

Perron has 479 points (192 goals, 287 assists) in 767 career NHL games. He is in his 12th season in the league, and third stint with St. Louis.

The Blues, currently on their mandatory five-day break after the All-Star weekend, haven't taken the ice since Jan. 23. St. Louis returns from its bye week Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.