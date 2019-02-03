Boston Bruins' Tuukka Rask becomes franchise leader in wins

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) became the franchise's winningest goalie Sunday in the team's 1-0 victory over the Washington Capitals. File photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Boston goalie Tuukka Rask made history in the Bruins' 1-0 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

Rask passed Cecil "Tiny" Thompson as the Bruins' all-time wins leader with his 253rd career victory. Thompson held the previous record since the 1938-39 season.

Rask made 24 saves and earned his second shutout of the season, including his 43rd career NHL shutout.

"I enjoy it, obviously, but it doesn't change anything in my mind," Rask told reporters after the game. "Your name is in the history books, that's about it. Some day, somebody else is gonna come and break it. So, hopefully I can put up a couple more [wins] and get some cushion."

The 31-year-old goalie struggled against the Capitals throughout his career. He was 1-11-5 with an .833 save percentage and 3.30 goals-against average entering Sunday's game.

Rask's shutout ended the Bruins' 14-game losing streak (0-11-3) versus the Capitals. Boston (28-17-7) had not defeated Washington since March 29, 2014.

Bruins forward David Krejci scored Boston's lone goal.

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby made 38 saves in the team's loss. Washington (28-18-6) is 1-6-2 in its last eight games.

The Bruins host the New York Islanders on Tuesday, while the Capitals challenge the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.