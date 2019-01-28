Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask placed on injured reserve

Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (C) was placed on injured reserve on Monday. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Boston Bruins placed goaltender Tuukka Rask on injured reserve in a roster move retroactive to Jan. 19, the team announced Monday.

Rask sustained a concussion after a violent collision with New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil in the first period on Jan. 19. He was down on the ice for several moments before exiting the contest and never returned. It was the Bruins' final game before the All-Star break.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney disclosed that Rask will not play in the team's next game against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Rask has a 14-8-3 record with a 2.43 goals-against average and .919 save percentage this season.

The Bruins also announced they recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from the AHL's Providence on an emergency basis. The Bruins assigned Ryan Donato and Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson to Providence, and recalled Peter Cehlarik and Trent Frederic from the AHL affiliate.

McIntyre, 26, compiled a 16-8-0 record with a 2.74 goals-against average and .887 save percentage with Providence this season. Boston expects the goaltender to provide depth in net due to Rask's absence.