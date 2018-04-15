Oklahoma president Boren has stroke at Stoops ceremony

University of Oklahoma president David Boren suffered a minor stroke before the unveiling of a statue honoring former Sooners football coach Bob Stoops on Saturday morning, the school announced.

Boren, 76, was taken away on a stretcher after he had spoken earlier in the ceremony. Boren is retiring in June after serving as the university's president since December 1994.

The school said Boren had discomfort and dizziness and was transported to the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Tests at the medical center revealed that Boren had a stroke.

"He is alert and is communicating with family and his excellent team of medical professionals at OU Medical Center," the school's release read. "President and Mrs. (Molly) Boren deeply appreciate the outpouring of love and support they have received."

Prior to his work with the school, Boren served as the governor of the state of Oklahoma from 1975-79 and as a member of the United States Senate from 1979-94.

The school's board of regents announced last month that James Gallogly will become the university's 14th president on July 1.