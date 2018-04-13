Injured Georgia Bulldogs WR Michael Chigbu might quit

Georgia wide receiver Michael Chigbu is considering passing up his final year of eligibility because of undisclosed injuries, according to head coach Kirby Smart.

Smart said that Chigbu, who has missed recent spring practice sessions due to the injuries, "has not decided yet."

Chigbu, who would be a senior in 2018, had nine catches for the Bulldogs in 12 games, including six starts, in 2016. He had no catches in six games last season.

If Chigbu takes a medical disqualification, he would remain on scholarship but would not count toward Georgia's NCAA limit of 85 players.

Smart also said sophomore Chris Barnes has moved from the offensive line to defensive line.