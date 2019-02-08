Clemson Tiger head coach Dabo Swinney leads one of the highest-paid coaching staffs in college football. Two of the Tigers' assistant coaches had their salaries elevated to $1 million Friday. Photo by Ken Levine/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Clemson Board of Trustees approved $150,000 raises for two football assistant coaches Friday, pushing their salaries to $1 million.

Sources told ESPN and the Charleston Post and Courier that Tigers co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott were the benefactors of the hefty raises.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables had a $2.2 million salary in 2018, meaning the Tigers have three assistant coaches making at least $1 million.

The board also approved raises for quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, safeties coach Micky Conn, tight ends coach Danny Pearman and defensive backs coach Mike Reed.

The Tigers have won two of the last three College Football Playoff national championships, including a 44-16 thrashing of Alabama on Jan. 7 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney, who makes $6.5 million, owns a 116-30 record and has a 9-5 mark in bowl games during his 11-year tenure at the school.