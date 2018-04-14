Home / Sports News / College Football

Alabama QB Tagovailoa may miss spring game

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 14, 2018 at 10:36 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not participate in the team's second spring scrimmage Saturday because of a setback to his injured throwing hand.

The sophomore had surgery on his left hand after breaking a bone in it during spring practice last month. He did participate in last Saturday's scrimmage.

"You know, Tua had a little setback yesterday with his hand," Alabama coach Nick Saban said, according to TideSports.com. "Doctors are trying to evaluate the best course of action and what we do with him the remainder of spring. That said, I can't really tell you any more. He didn't take any snaps today. He did take a lot of snaps yesterday. We're going to try to protect this and make sure that this thing is not going to be an issue for him in the fall."

The Crimson Tide practice twice next week before next Saturday's annual spring game, which will be televised on ESPN.

If Tagovailoa continue to be out, Alabama's main options at quarterback are Jalen Hurts and redshirt freshman Mac Jones.

The backup to Hurts last season, Tagovailoa came on in relief in the College Football Playoff Championship Game and rallied the Crimson Tide from a 13-point second-half deficit to a 26-23 win over Georgia.

Tagovailoa finished 14 of 24 for 166 yards with three touchdowns against Georgia, including a game-winning 41-yarder, and was named the offensive player of the game.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
J.B. Shuck helps Miami Marlins ends losing streak in franchise debut J.B. Shuck helps Miami Marlins ends losing streak in franchise debut
2018 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting every pick in rounds 1-7 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting every pick in rounds 1-7
Derek Jeter likes Marlins' grit, says attendance will improve with time Derek Jeter likes Marlins' grit, says attendance will improve with time
Chuck Liddell thinks McGregor will fight again in UFC, backs Karate league Chuck Liddell thinks McGregor will fight again in UFC, backs Karate league
2018 NFL Mock Draft: New York Giants' selections, team needs 2018 NFL Mock Draft: New York Giants' selections, team needs