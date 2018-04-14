Alabama QB Tagovailoa may miss spring game

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not participate in the team's second spring scrimmage Saturday because of a setback to his injured throwing hand.

The sophomore had surgery on his left hand after breaking a bone in it during spring practice last month. He did participate in last Saturday's scrimmage.

"You know, Tua had a little setback yesterday with his hand," Alabama coach Nick Saban said, according to TideSports.com. "Doctors are trying to evaluate the best course of action and what we do with him the remainder of spring. That said, I can't really tell you any more. He didn't take any snaps today. He did take a lot of snaps yesterday. We're going to try to protect this and make sure that this thing is not going to be an issue for him in the fall."

The Crimson Tide practice twice next week before next Saturday's annual spring game, which will be televised on ESPN.

If Tagovailoa continue to be out, Alabama's main options at quarterback are Jalen Hurts and redshirt freshman Mac Jones.

The backup to Hurts last season, Tagovailoa came on in relief in the College Football Playoff Championship Game and rallied the Crimson Tide from a 13-point second-half deficit to a 26-23 win over Georgia.

Tagovailoa finished 14 of 24 for 166 yards with three touchdowns against Georgia, including a game-winning 41-yarder, and was named the offensive player of the game.