Alabama's Hurts announces he's transferring to Oklahoma

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts warms up prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8 in Atlanta. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Alabama quarterback Jaylen Hurts announced in a story in The Players' Tribune that he is transferring to Oklahoma.

Hurts reportedly visited Maryland, Miami and Oklahoma before making his choice.

He will be a graduate transfer, meaning he will be eligible to play immediately with the Sooners.

Hurts had quite the extensive career at Alabama. In 2016, he became the first true freshman to start in 32 years. He led the Crimson Tide to the national championship game that season, when they lost to Clemson.

As a sophomore, Hurts guided Alabama to a 13-1 record and another appearance in the national title game. This time, though, he was removed at halftime by coach Nick Saban in favor of true freshman Tua Tagovailoa.

Hurts never regained the starting job, but did appear in all but two games in 2018. He finished his junior season 51 of 70 passing for 765 yards, including eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

According to a report from ESPN, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State and Ohio State were among the many interested in Hurts.