Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Tate Martell announced Wednesday he is transferring to the University of Miami.

Martell broke the news with a short message on Twitter: "Right back like we never left. I'm a Hurricane."

The quarterback entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal last week, allowing him to interact with other schools about a possible move.

Martell, who will be a redshirt sophomore, was behind 2019 NFL Draft prospect Dwayne Haskins last season. Martell appeared to have first crack at the starting job after Haskins' departure, but the Buckeyes flipped former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Justin Fields to compete against him.

Martell will likely sit out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules. He would have two years of eligibility remaining in 2020.

Martell joined Ohio State in 2017 and took a redshirt as a true freshman. He completed 23-of-28 passes for 269 yards and one touchdown, including 128 rushing yards and two scores on the ground, last season.

The new Hurricanes signal-caller joins former high school teammates Bubba Bolden and Brevin Jordan at the school.