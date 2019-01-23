Deion Sanders delivers his induction speech during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremonies in 2011 at Fawcett Stadium in Canton, Ohio. File photo by David Richard/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Shilo Sanders -- the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders -- made his college commitment and he's headed to the Southeastern Conference.

Sanders, 18, announced on Tuesday that he is headed to the University of South Carolina. He also had offers from Tennessee, Nebraska and Colorado State, among other options.

The 6-foot, 178-pound cornerback posted a video on social media, announcing his decision to play in Columbia. Sanders attends Trinity Christian High School in Cedar Hill, Texas.

He is the No. 287 recruit in the ESPN 300 rankings for the class of 2019.

Sanders received a four-star rating and a grade of 80 from ESPN. He is a three-star recruit and the No. 61 cornerback nationally, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings.

Sanders had 19 tackles and five interceptions in 2018.