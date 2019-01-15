Rapper Quavo invites Clemson Tigers to celebrate CFP title

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to head football coach Dabo Swinney (L) as he welcomes the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers to the White House on Monday in Washington, D.C. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Atlanta-based rapper Quavo took to social media Tuesday and extended an open invitation to the Clemson Tigers football team to celebrate its recent College Football Playoff title win.

President Donald Trump hosted Clemson on Monday at the White House and served the team an abundance of fast-food items.

Quavo tweeted the Tigers need to "come by the QC headquarters" to see "how champs are supposed to be treated."

"I wanna show Clemson Tigers and POTUS how champs are supposed to be treated," the rapper's full post read. "Y'all welcome to come by the [Quality Control] headquarters anytime."

Clemson likely won't accept the invitation due to possible NCAA violations, but some Tigers players appreciated the gesture and approved of the plan.

"We need this to happen no cap," Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace said on social media.

Clemson defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 44-16 on Jan. 7 in the championship game. It was the Tigers' second title in the last three seasons.