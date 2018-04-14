Shazier leads cheer at Ohio State spring game

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier gave fans of his alma mater reason to cheer Saturday.

Shazier, who is rehabilitating from a serious spinal injury sustained in December, stood up and led Ohio State fans in a cheer at the school's annual spring game in Columbus, Ohio.

Already ruled out for the 2018 season due to the injury that initially left him without feeling in his legs, Shazier received a standing ovation as he stood up on the sideline and urged the crowd to pump up the volume.

Shazier, who served as an honorary captain along with Malcolm Jenkins for the game, also stood and addressed the team in the locker room prior to the game.

It'll be tough to top this @B1Gfootball spring moment.



So great to see former @OhioStateFB star LB @RyanShazier back in Columbus. pic.twitter.com/LFGdVFpzEy — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 14, 2018

A first-round pick of the Steelers out of Ohio State in 2014, Shazier was in the midst of his second straight Pro Bowl season when he was injured on Dec. 4 while tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone.

The 25-year-old Shazier has made steady progress in his recovery, regaining feeling in his legs in early January and starting to walk within two months of the incident.

Although Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said at the end of February that Shazier will be sidelined for the upcoming season, the linebacker has been outspoken about his desire to play again.

Shazier posted a video on Instagram last month in which he was doing pull-ups, writing that his "upper body is getting that work!!"