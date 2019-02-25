'Last Chance U' coach Jason Brown resigns after Hitler comment

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Independence Community College football coach and Netflix star Jason Brown resigned Sunday after likening himself to Hitler while talking via text message to a German player.

Brown became famous while his team was profiled at Netflix's Last Chance U. He posted his resignation letter on Twitter. The move comes after the Montgomery County Chronicle and KGGF News Radio published articles featuring a text message exchange between Brown and Alexandros Alexiou, a redshirt freshman from Dortmund, Germany.

One of the messages read: "I'm your new Hitler." Brown also threatened to take away Alexiou's scholarship.

Brown participated in a special meeting with the Independence Board of Trustees for three hours Thursday. The board decided not to take action.

RELATED Florida State Seminoles QB Deondre Francois dismissed from team

"Independence Community College does not condone the language coach Brown used in his message," ICC president Dr. Daniel Barwick said in a statement provided to KOAM. "I have spoken with coach Brown about his message to the student, and he fully understands that his language was not appropriate. The college is investigating the matter and will have no further statement at this time."

Brown did not directly apologize for the comments in his resignation letter.

"Given what has most recently been allowed to transpire, it is clear, that it will be nearly impossible to stay here," Brown wrote. "More plainly, the Montgomery County Chronicle has greatly diminished my ability to successfully do my job, and has set this football program back significantly, and the cumulative effect of all these detrimental factors I believe clearly constitute a constructive discharge of my employment."

ICC posted a 9-2 record in 2017, the third season of Last Chance U. The team went 2-8 in 2018, which is the subject of the fourth season.