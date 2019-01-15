Notre Dame's Brandon Wimbush talks to a reporter during media day before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on December 27 at AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush has announced that he will transfer to the University of Central Florida.

Wimbush made the announcement on Tuesday on Instagram.

"The journey continues on," Wimbush wrote on the post. "A sincere thank you to Notre Dame for giving me endless opportunities on and off the field. Words truly can not describe what this incredible University and the PEOPLE mean to me and always will mean to me. I'm truly thankful. Cannot say it enough."

"With that being said, I am excited to announce that UCF has granted me an awesome opportunity to play my last year of collegiate football for their great University. Thank you to coach Heupel and coach Lebby for this incredible opportunity. Looking forward to winning em all!"

Wimbush is eligible to play for the Knights in 2019. The 22-year-old gunslinger lost his starting quarterback job to Ian Book this season at Notre Dame.

Wimbush completed 5.29 percent of his passes for 719 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also rushed for 256 yards and a score on 68 carries for the Irish. Wimbush completed 49.5 percent of his passes for 1,970 yards, 16 scores and six interceptions in 12 games in 2017 at Notre Dame. He also rushed for 804 yards and 14 scores in 2017.

Injured UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton liked Wimbush's post. He hopes to be ready for the 2019 season after suffering a knee injury in 2018.