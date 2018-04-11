Notebook: Michigan, others cancel spring games

Mother Nature has caused several Midwest football programs to alter their respective spring games this weekend.

Michigan on Wednesday joined Iowa State and Wisconsin in canceling the spring game with inclement weather on the horizon.

The Wolverines announced that the game has been canceled "due to weather patterns that project a high percentage chance for rain and thunderstorms on Saturday."

Michigan's spring game will not be rescheduled because finals start next week.

--Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy will pay for armed guards for the rest of this school year to help protect students at Stillwater Public Schools in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Stillwater Board of Education approved a financial donation from Gundy that will pay for seven uniformed and armed members of law enforcement at each of Stillwater's 10 public schools.

Currently, Stillwater has three police officers protecting the sites.

Gundy's donation is for about $35,000, or about $1,167 per day for the rest of the school year.

Gundy, who has two children attending Stillwater schools, first pledged the money in March, in response to the Feb. 14 shooting in Parkland, Fla., at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed.

--Quarterback Brandon Dawkins, who started the first four games of the 2017 season for Arizona, has decided to play at Indiana next season, Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com reported.

As a graduate transfer, Dawkins will be eligible to play in 2018 for the Hoosiers.

Dawkins started nine games in 2016 for Arizona and the first four games last season before sophomore Khalil Tate took over and put up impressive numbers.

In addition to Indiana, Dawkins visited Florida Atlantic.