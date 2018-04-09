Report: Giants would take Darnold with No. 2 pick

If the New York Giants opt to go for a quarterback with the second overall pick of the NFL Draft, they will take USC's Sam Darnold if he is available, according to a report by NJ Advance Media for NJ.com.

"If Darnold is available, they're taking Darnold," an NFL talent evaluator told NJ Advance Media on the condition of anonymity. "They don't like (Josh) Rosen."

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 1 overall pick, and they might choose Darnold before the Giants have a shot at him.

Darnold is ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the draft by NFLDraftScout.com, and that site's Dane Brugler projects that the Browns will take him with the first selection. However, his colleague at NFLDraftScout.com, Rob Rang, projects that the Browns will take Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, with Darnold going to the Giants.

"(The Giants') top three choices are Darnold, Saquon Barkley, and Bradley Chubb," the executive said, according to NJ.com. "They are debating Barkley vs. Chubb, because they need an edge rusher but the scouts love Barkley."

The Giants traded defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month.

Chubb, a defensive end from North Carolina State, is rated the No. 3 overall prospect by NFLDraftScout.com, while Barkley, a running back out of Penn State, is ranked No. 4.

"The thing with Barkley is," the executive said, "they know they can get a running back that's close to his ability in the later rounds."

Both Barkley and Chubb have visited the Giants in the past week.

The draft is scheduled for April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.