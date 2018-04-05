2018 NFL Draft attendees: Baker Mayfield, Quenton Nelson missing from list

Two names are conspicuously absent from the list of 22 players who will attend the 2018 NFL draft, which begins April 26 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma, and offensive guard Quenton Nelson of Notre Dame won't be there, according to the list released by the NFL on Thursday.

Nelson is ranked as the top overall prospect in the draft by NFLDraftScout.com, which also projects Nelson to be the sixth player taken in the first round by the Indianapolis Colts.

Mayfield said some time ago that he would not attend the draft. NFLDraftScout.com projects Mayfield will be the 12th overall pick in the draft, going to the Buffalo Bills.

Most of the other players expected to be taken early in the first round will attend. That includes quarterbacks Josh Allen of Wyoming, Sam Darnold of USC, Josh Rosen of UCLA and Lamar Jackson of Louisville.

Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb and Penn State running back Saquon Barkley are ranked as the second- through fourth-best prospects by NFLDraftScout.com, and all four will be at the draft.

Others scheduled to attend include defensive tackle Taven Bryan of Florida, defensive end Marcus Davenport of UTSA, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds of Virginia Tech, linebacker Rashaan Evans of Alabama, linebacker Shaquem Griffin of Central Florida, running back Derrius Guice of LSU, cornerback Josh Jackson of Iowa, safety Derwin James of Florida State, offensive tackle Kolton Miller of UCLA, linebacker Roquan Smith of Georgia, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch of Boise State, defensive tackle Vita Vea of Washington, cornerback Denzel Ward of Ohio State and offensive tackle Connor Williams of Texas.