Cleveland Browns to bring in Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson this week

The Cleveland Browns plan to get a closer look at each rung of the pre-draft quarterback carousel as Wyoming's Josh Allen and Louisville's Lamar Jackson are expected to visit later in the week, multiple media outlets reported on Monday.

Cleveland hosted UCLA's Josh Rosen, USC's Sam Darnold and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma last week.

The Browns own the top overall pick and fourth selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, which will be held on April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

NFLDraftScout.com senior analyst Rob Rang has listed Darnold atop his personal rankings but selected Allen as going first overall to the Browns. Rang lists Rosen as second, followed by Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, Notre Dame offensive guard Quenton Nelson and North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb.

The Browns sent eight representatives to Allen's pro day last month, including owner Jimmy Haslam.

Allen completed 56.3 percent of his passes last season with Wyoming for 1,812 yards and 16 touchdowns with six interceptions.

During the NFL Scouting Combine, Allen ran the 40-yard dash in 4.75 seconds with a 33 1/2-inch vertical jump.

Jackson passed for more than 3,500 yards and ran for more than 1,500 in each of his final two college seasons before declaring early for the NFL Draft.

The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, Jackson is generally considered the fifth-best quarterback in a draft in which that position will be coveted early.

Cleveland's quarterback carousel has been in motion for nearly two decades, and that continued into the offseason.

Tyrod Taylor, who was the Buffalo Bills' primary quarterback over the last three seasons, was acquired by the Browns last month. The 28-year-old Taylor played in 15 games for the Bills last year and completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 2,799 yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Taylor is joined by quarterback Drew Stanton, who has started 17 games and appeared in 38 total during his NFL career with the Detroit Lions (2007-11), Indianapolis Colts (2012) and Arizona Cardinals (2013-17). He has completed 345 of 659 passes for 4,059 yards with 20 touchdowns.