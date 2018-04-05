Reports: DE Chubb visiting Giants

North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb was expected to visit the New York Giants on Thursday, multiple media outlets reported.

The Giants conceivably could use the second overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft on Chubb as a means of addressing the departure of Jason Pierre-Paul, who was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on March 22.

Chubb, who is the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and Ted Hendricks Award winner (national defensive end of the year), reportedly met with the team at a private workout at North Carolina State last month.

The 21-year-old Chubb recorded career highs in tackles (72), tackles for loss (23) and sacks (10) in 2017 after posting similar numbers the previous season (56-21-10).

Chubb is ranked as the fifth overall draft prospect by NFLDraftScout.com senior analyst Rob Rang in his most recent edition of The Big Board. USC quarterback Sam Darnold is viewed as the top overall prospect in the draft by Rang, followed by UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and Notre Dame offensive guard Quenton Nelson.

The 2018 NFL Draft will be held on April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Giants acquired a third- and fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft for Pierre-Paul and a fourth-round selection.

Pierre-Paul, 29, recorded 68 tackles, eight sacks and two forced fumbles for the Giants last season. He played in all 16 games despite nursing hand, shoulder and knee injuries.