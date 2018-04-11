Report: Giants 'extremely impressed' by DE Chubb

North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb made a very favorable impression on the New York Giants, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Garafolo said the Giants were "extremely impressed" with Chubb following his visit to East Rutherford, N.J. Chubb was professional throughout the experience, introducing himself to everyone in the facility while walking around with a smile all afternoon, per Garafolo.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman complimented Chubb on his suit and tie as well as his overall attitude during the visit, according to Garafolo.

While NJ.com reported that the Giants would select USC quarterback Sam Darnold with the second overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft should he be available, the team conceivably could use that selection on Chubb as a means of addressing the departure of Jason Pierre-Paul. The Giants traded Pierre-Paul to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on March 22.

Chubb, who is the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and Ted Hendricks Award winner (national defensive end of the year), reportedly met with the team at a private workout at North Carolina State last month.

The 21-year-old Chubb recorded career highs in tackles (72), tackles for loss (23) and sacks (10) in 2017 after posting similar numbers the previous season (56-21-10).

Chubb is ranked as the fifth overall draft prospect by NFLDraftScout.com senior analyst Rob Rang in his most recent edition of The Big Board. Darnold is viewed as the top overall prospect in the draft by Rang, followed by UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, Barkley and Notre Dame offensive guard Quenton Nelson.

The 2018 NFL Draft will be held on April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Giants acquired a third- and fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft for Pierre-Paul and a fourth-round selection.

Pierre-Paul, 29, recorded 68 tackles, eight sacks and two forced fumbles for the Giants last season. He played in all 16 games despite nursing hand, shoulder and knee injuries.