Rosen: 'I'm the best QB in the draft'

UCLA's Josh Rosen wasn't short on confidence when discussing his place among the top-tier quarterbacks heading into the 2018 NFL Draft.

"I'm the best QB in the draft. A lot of guys are flashier, but I think I'm the most efficient, monotonously consistent QB in this draft," Rosen told Sam Alipour of ESPN The Magazine.

"(Aaron) Rodgers has some flair, but if you watch Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, there's nothing that's explosive or Johnny Manziel-like. It's just quarterbacking."

Rosen didn't stop there as he attempted to explain his mindset in the interview that will appear on newsstands on April 23.

"I want to be great -- in everything I do," Rosen said. "As far as football, I always looked up to Kellen Moore of Boise State. I thought it was the coolest thing that he was the winningest QB of all time. I thought that was a cool word: winningest. So I want to be the winningest QB in NFL history.

"I want to win the most games and most championships. I'd say six titles, but if Tom Brady gets six, I'll say seven."

First things first for Rosen, who will wait to hear his name in the 2018 NFL Draft, which will be held on April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

USC quarterback Sam Darnold is viewed as the top overall prospect in the draft by NFLDraftScout.com senior analyst Rob Rang in his most recent Big Board. Rang lists Rosen as second, followed by Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, Notre Dame offensive guard Quenton Nelson and North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb.

Wyoming's Josh Allen, reigning Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma and Louisville's Lamar Jackson are also considered top-tier quarterbacks in the upcoming draft.

Rosen passed for 9,301 yards and 59 touchdowns with 26 interceptions while playing in 30 games in three seasons as UCLA's starting quarterback.

This past season, Rosen passed for 3,754 yards and 26 touchdowns with 10 interceptions as UCLA finished with a disappointing 6-7 record. He did not play in the Bruins' 35-17 Cactus Bowl loss to Kansas State while recovering from a concussion.