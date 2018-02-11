Report: Ex-ECU QB Minshew may be headed to Alabama

Alabama could be in line to add a graduate transfer quarterback for next season.

Gardner Minshew is expected to visit Tuscaloosa after leaving East Carolina last month, according to reports.

Minshew, a Mississippi native, was slated to be East Carolina's No. 1 quarterback going into the spring before the university announced Jan. 30 that he left school to handle a personal matter in his home state. The Pirates finished 3-9 in 2017.

Last season as a junior, Minshew passed for 2,140 yards and 16 touchdowns with seven interceptions in 10 games while completing 174 of 304 passes (57.2 percent), including five starts. He finished the season strong with 1,486 yards and 10 touchdowns in the final four games.

In a game against Houston on Nov. 4, Minshew broke an American Athletic Conference record by connecting on 52 of 68 passes for 463 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in a 52-27 loss.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Minshew had transferred to East Carolina from Northwest Mississippi Community College after leading the team to a national title in 2015.

Alabama appears to already be set at quarterback with freshman sensation Tua Tagavailoa, who came in to lead the Crimson Tide past Georgia in the College Football Playoff championship game, and two-year starter Jalen Hurts, who has posted a 27-2 record.

But there are rumors that Hurts may transfer, and coach Nick Saban has said he planned to add another quarterback before next season after failing to land a player at the position in the 2018 recruiting class.

Saban hasn't indicated whether Tagavailoa or Hurts would be Alabama's No. 1 quarterback heading into the spring.

"Look, we have two good quarterbacks on our team, no doubt," Saban said. "I think that we haven't really made a decision about that, and it's not imperative we make one right now.

"We've got two fine young men who really respect each other and have worked hard to help each other all year long."