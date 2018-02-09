Ex-Florida Gators coach Jim McElwain might land at Michigan

Jim McElwain was Florida's head coach when the Gators lost to Michigan 33-17 in the 2017 opener, and now he could be joining Jim Harbaugh's staff with the Wolverines.

McElwain was fired by Florida after the season, and 247Sports.com reported he recently interviewed for Michigan's vacant assistant coaching position.

A website called the Wolverine Lounge reported McElwain would call the offensive plays if he is hired. There was no indication what title McElwain would hold if he joins the staff.

Tim Drevno has been the Wolverines' offensive coordinator the last three seasons, and he signed a five-year contract extension after the 2016 season.

Harbaugh needs to fill a coaching vacancy created when former LSU offensive coordinator Cam Cameron, a former Arkansas offensive coordinator who was hired as the Wolverines' wide receivers coach in January, left after only three weeks to become quarterbacks coach at Alabama.

Former LSU offensive coordinator Cam Cameron also interviewed for the Wolverines' opening, according to 247Sports.com.